a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 5
July 5, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- YouNow, a live-streaming app that allows users to perform and interact with fans, has helped singers like Hailey Knox break into the industry. nyti.ms/29mwAsn

- As officials struggle to balance the city budget of San Francisco, activists and some lawmakers want the sector to help pay for programs for the homeless and for affordable housing. nyti.ms/29md5A4

- A California initiative meant to lower skyrocketing prescription drug prices faces opposition from not only drug makers but also some patient advocacy groups. (nyti.ms/29eMs0W)

- A British mutual fund with large investments in London commercial real estate said on Monday that it had suspended requests from investors wanting to exit the $3 billion fund. The decree from Standard Life Investments, the asset management unit of the large British insurance company, was a response to panicked investors looking to pull their assets following the vote by Britons last month to sever ties with the European Union. (nyti.ms/29i8vW3) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

