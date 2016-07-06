FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2016 / 4:45 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The financial strains from Britain's vote to leave the European Union are starting to show, as worries ripple through the country's real estate market after three major real estate funds suspended payouts. nyti.ms/29h6jNg

- Hostess Brands LLC, the maker of Twinkies and Ding Dongs, said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell a majority stake in the company to a publicly traded affiliate of the Gores Group, an investment firm, for about $725 million. nyti.ms/29h61G5

- Bucking the trend of conserving cash at a time of low oil prices, the American oil giant Chevron said on Tuesday that it would go ahead with a $37 billion expansion of a gargantuan oil field on the Caspian Sea in Kazakhstan. nyti.ms/29h6aJz

- Twitter appointed Bret Taylor, a former senior executive at Facebook, to its board, continuing a makeover of its board of directors as it struggles to rev up its growth. nyti.ms/29h6iJf (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)

