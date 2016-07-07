FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 7
#Funds News
July 7, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Federal Reserve did not raise its benchmark interest rate in June because officials were worried that economic growth might be flagging, according to an official account published on Wednesday. nyti.ms/29yEhNO

- The Italian government, according to some estimates, needs to spend $45 billion to shore up its banks burdened with bad loans. Fears that European authorities will bar the government from providing that support are adding to the turbulence caused by Brexit. nyti.ms/29nKNrg

- Roger Ailes, chairman of Fox News, was accused on Wednesday of forcing out a prominent female anchor after she refused his sexual advances and complained to him about persistent harassment in the newsroom, a startling accusation against perhaps the most powerful man in television news. nyti.ms/29yfSs3

- Andrew Caspersen, a former Wall Street executive and scion of a wealthy family, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to federal charges that he defrauded friends, relatives and a hedge fund billionaire's foundation of nearly $40 million. nyti.ms/29s654F (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

