FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 11
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 11, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tronc, the rebranded Tribune Publishing, wants to offer 2,000 videos a day, up from about 200 now, and hands-off video production is central to that aim. nyti.ms/29Ab0l7

- Ultimate Fighting Championship, which promotes mixed martial arts, is expected to announce as soon as Monday that it has sold itself to a group led by talent giant WME-IMG for about $4 billion, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. Backing the deal are private equity heavyweights Silver Lake, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, and the investment firm of billionaire Michael Dell. nyti.ms/29wV8Mn

- The tax plan shepherded by House Speaker Paul Ryan would fundamentally change the system, but both plans reduce taxes on capital gains and high incomes. nyti.ms/29IFdfZ

- Amazon.com Inc is building a complex at its Seattle headquarters where employees can sit by a creek, walk on suspension bridges and brainstorm in the boughs. nyti.ms/29qCppM (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.