a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 12
July 12, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Pokemon Go, the smartphone game that has soared to the top of the download charts, shows how a new technology can break through from niche toy for early adopters to go mainstream. nyti.ms/29MjW4N

- Southwestern Energy Co is leading an industry group that aims to cut methane leakage to less than 1 percent of national gas production. nyti.ms/29LBMFh

- Twitter Inc said on Monday it would partner with CBS Corp to live-stream the Democratic and Republican National Conventions later this month, as the social media company works to be a leader in broadcasting live news and entertainment. nyti.ms/29sIOkc

- After defending the Affordable Care Act in all its intricacies for six years, President Obama proposed ways to improve it, saying the Congress should provide larger subsidies for private health insurance and create a public plan like Medicare to compete with private insurers in some states. nyti.ms/29zVYIl (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
