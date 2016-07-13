FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 13
July 13, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Airbus Group's said on Tuesday that it would sharply curtail production of the A380 superjumbo jet, the world's largest passenger plane, as airline demand dwindles for supersize aircraft. nyti.ms/29OfqWz

- Even as regulators are asking new questions in the wake of a fatal crash involving Tesla Motor Inc's Model S car, executives say their technology is safe if properly used. nyti.ms/29Offuq

- Taser International Inc, best known for its stun guns, has drawn criticism for its relationships with the police and its sales tactics, which it says are common. nyti.ms/29Of3eC

- Hyperloop One co-founder Brogan BamBrogan and three other former executives sued the start-up on Tuesday, claiming that they were harassed and wrongfully fired. nyti.ms/29OfXb4

- A firm that put "Happy Birthday" into the public domain now wants to rescind copyright protection for "We Shall Overcome" and "This Land Is Your Land." nyti.ms/29OglpX

- Ireland, the country which attracts companies with a low corporate tax rate, saw its economy being revised in 2015 to 26.3 percent from a preliminary estimate of 7.8 percent, according to new figures. nyti.ms/29Ogv0M (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
