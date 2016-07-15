FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 15, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit reversed a ruling that Microsoft Corp must turn over email communications for a suspect in a narcotics investigation stored in a Microsoft data center in Dublin. nyti.ms/29HJQGe

- The bids, for Yahoo Inc's core internet operations, are said to be due on Monday, with the board prepared to make a decision soon after. nyti.ms/29Bq6CL

- JPMorgan Chase reported better-than-expected financial results on Thursday and gave credit to improvement in the American economy. nyti.ms/29LSdmI

- The House of Representatives voted on Thursday to require the labeling of foods that contain genetically engineered ingredients, clearing the bill's final obstacle before it heads to the White House, where President Obama is expected to sign it into law. nyti.ms/29HS8gg (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

