PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 25
#Market News
July 25, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The board of Yahoo has agreed to sell its core internet operations and land holdings to Verizon Communications for $4.8 billion. After the sale, Yahoo shareholders will be left with about $41 billion in investments in the Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba, as well as Yahoo Japan and a small portfolio of patents. nyti.ms/2a4MbPN

- Google is chasing Amazon and Microsoft for control of the next generation of business technology, in enormous cloud-computing data centers but Google Cloud Platform does not even figure in the earnings reports of Alphabet, Google's parent company. nyti.ms/2ajMJyl

- Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, said she was resigning after a trove of leaked emails showed party officials conspiring to sabotage the campaign of Senator Bernie Sanders. nyti.ms/2ajOnjg

Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru

