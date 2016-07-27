PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 27

July 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Fiat Chrysler has been acclaiming a long run of rising new-car sales. At last count, it had higher vehicle sales 75 months in a row. Under investigation by the SEC on suspicion of inflating the data for some months, it said that it was changing the way it counts cars sold by its dealers. nyti.ms/2aapnhQ

- Every one of Apple's major hardware businesses posted declines in the three months that ended in June. Apple's weak results were partly a result of the company's position at the end of its product cycle. In September, it is expected to announce upgrades to its iPhone hardware and software, which happens every two years. nyti.ms/2aapM3E

- For months, Twitter has been grappling with worsening advertising growth and anemic audience growth. Twitter reported its worst quarterly revenue growth ever and only a slight increase in users for the second quarter. nyti.ms/2aapZ6W

- American intelligence agencies have told the White House they now have "high confidence" that the Russian government was behind the theft of emails and documents from the Democratic National Committee. nyti.ms/2aaq4rw (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)