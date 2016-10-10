FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 10
October 10, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Billy Bush, a host on the Today show was suspended by NBC for his role in a video with Donald Trump, where he was heard engaged in a misogynistic conversation about women. nyti.ms/2d60FdJ

- Hurricane Matthew was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone on Sunday morning as it hit North Carolina and Virginia. nyti.ms/2d61bIY

- Yemen saw a series of airstrikes on Saturday, which Yemeni officials and witnesses said was an attack by the military coalition led by Saudi Arabia. nyti.ms/2d62VSe

- Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton participated in the second presidential debate on Sunday night in bitter and personal terms. nyti.ms/2d62YxD (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)

