a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 11
October 11, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Twitter Inc executives are continuing deal talks with Salesforce.com and Chief Executive Jack Dorsey is now not averse to selling the company. nyti.ms/2d8RHwi

- Billionaire investor Warren Buffett volunteered detailed information about his income taxes after Donald Trump called him out during the presidential debate. nyti.ms/2d8QKo0

- Federal prosecutors filed new corruption charges against Brazil's former president, Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, raising pressure on him and his family over dealings in Angola. nyti.ms/2d8RLwa

- Venture capital firm Greylock Partners said it has raised a $1 billion fund, increasing its assets under management to $3.5 billion. nyti.ms/2d8RGIL

- Blood-testing company Theranos is being sued by investor Partner Fund Management, which accuses the company of securities fraud over engaging in "a series of lies, material misstatements and omissions". nyti.ms/2d8VpWE

- Wells Fargo & Co said it would create a new division focused on payments and virtual solutions and will also expand the bank's operating committee to 12 members from nine. nyti.ms/2e1UldC

Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru

