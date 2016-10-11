GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mostly lower, oil near 1-year high on output cut views
* Brent inches back after Monday's 1-yr high on Russia output curb
Oct 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Twitter Inc executives are continuing deal talks with Salesforce.com and Chief Executive Jack Dorsey is now not averse to selling the company. nyti.ms/2d8RHwi
- Billionaire investor Warren Buffett volunteered detailed information about his income taxes after Donald Trump called him out during the presidential debate. nyti.ms/2d8QKo0
- Federal prosecutors filed new corruption charges against Brazil's former president, Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, raising pressure on him and his family over dealings in Angola. nyti.ms/2d8RLwa
- Venture capital firm Greylock Partners said it has raised a $1 billion fund, increasing its assets under management to $3.5 billion. nyti.ms/2d8RGIL
- Blood-testing company Theranos is being sued by investor Partner Fund Management, which accuses the company of securities fraud over engaging in "a series of lies, material misstatements and omissions". nyti.ms/2d8VpWE
- Wells Fargo & Co said it would create a new division focused on payments and virtual solutions and will also expand the bank's operating committee to 12 members from nine. nyti.ms/2e1UldC
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)
* Investors wipe $13 bln off Samsung market cap in mid-day trade
* U.S. jobs, presidential debate help Japan market - analysts