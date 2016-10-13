FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 13
#Funds News
October 13, 2016 / 4:55 AM / 10 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Snapchat's parent, recently renamed Snap Inc has hired investment banks Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a potential initial public offering. nyti.ms/2e7fG5g

- Wells Fargo & Co's Chief Executive John Stumpf announced his departure from the company following the scandal surrounding its sales tactics. nyti.ms/2e7isrd

- Amazon.com Inc announced its streaming service- Amazon Music Unlimited - that will compete directly with Spotify and Apple Music. nyti.ms/2e7gR4E

- Lloyds Banking Group Plc said it would eliminate 1,340 jobs as part of its long-standing restructuring plan. nyti.ms/2e7i8Zp

- Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp said on Wednesday that they were discussing a business partnership. nyti.ms/2e7i3VM (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
