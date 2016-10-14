FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 14
October 14, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 10 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday that it expected about $3 billion in operating profits to evaporate over the next two quarters after its decision to ditch the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone. nyti.ms/2e9MJ8S

- SoftBank Group Corp said it would form a new investment fund that could invest up to $100 billion in technology companies worldwide along with Saudi Arabia. nyti.ms/2e9N77r

- Verizon Communications Inc may seek to renegotiate its $4.8 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's operating business, after Verizon's top lawyer said that the hacking of 500 million Yahoo email accounts in 2014 had materially diminished Yahoo's value. nyti.ms/2e9Lu9y

- Deutsche Bank AG has instituted a company-wide hiring freeze as the lender looks to speed up efforts to reduce costs and regain investor confidence. nyti.ms/2e9Ozqs (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)

