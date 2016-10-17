PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 17

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Wells Fargo & Co disclosed on Friday that new account openings had taken a nose-dive since the scandal over illegal activity at the bank erupted: Bank executives said customers opened 25 percent fewer checking accounts and applied for 20 percent fewer credit cards in September compared with a year ago. nyti.ms/2dXb1k6

- Peter Thiel, the only prominent supporter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in the high-tech community, is making his first donation in support of Trump's election. He will give $1.25 million through a combination of super PAC donations and funds given directly to the campaign, a person close to the investor said on Saturday. nyti.ms/2dZxaB0

- It is going to be expensive to pull America's largest territory out of its death spiral, Puerto Rico's outgoing governor warned on Friday. The island will "need the assistance of the federal government to bring this economic and humanitarian crisis to an end," said governor Alejandro García Padilla, addressing the panel that the Obama administration set up to handle the territory's staggering debt. nyti.ms/2dUX597