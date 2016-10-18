PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 18

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- One of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's top bankers in Asia is planning on retiring after nearly three decades at the firm. Mark Schwartz, who is chairman of Goldman's Asia Pacific region and a vice chairman of the firm, will retire at the end of the year, the firm said in an internal memorandum on Monday. nyti.ms/2eA8bDY

- NBC announced the departure of Billy Bush on Monday after several days of negotiations over the terms of his exit, less than two weeks after a video from 2005 surfaced in which he and Donald Trump engaged in a vulgar and misogynistic conversation about women. nyti.ms/2egvjTp

- A start-up looking to take on the financial information behemoth Bloomberg L.P. is hiring a former Bloomberg executive to begin a new financial news service. Norman Pearlstine, a former top editor at Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal and Time, is joining Money.net, which has been building a low-cost alternative to the data terminals that sit at the core of Michael Bloomberg's business empire. nyti.ms/2dwIe5l

- Russia's main English-language satellite network complained on Monday that its British bank was abruptly closing its accounts. The network, which reported on the decision, called it a British-government-sanctioned attempt to interfere with freedom of speech. nyti.ms/2ebPqnC