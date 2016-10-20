Oct 20 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Tesla Motors Inc said it would equip all of its
new vehicles with technology that enables fully autonomous
driving, but would not activate the system until it undergoes
further testing. In a blog post, the maker of electric cars said
the new hardware included cameras, sensors and radars that allow
the vehicles to operate without a human driver. nyti.ms/2dp7Lz7
- Airbnb said on Wednesday it was willing to crack down on
individuals in New York City who rent out multiple homes, bowing
to pressure from politicians and tenants' rights groups who say
the company has worsened affordable housing issues in the city.
nyti.ms/2dp6E2j
- Steven Cohen, a billionaire-investor barred from managing
money for others, is one step closer to making his return to the
hedge fund industry. Cohen, whose former hedge fund pleaded
guilty to insider trading charges, has confirmed that a new
investment firm he opened this year will probably begin raising
money from outside investors in early 2018. nyti.ms/2ea1mt2
- Investigators pursuing what they believe to be the largest
case of mishandling classified documents in the history of
United States have found that the huge trove of stolen documents
in the possession of a National Security Agency contractor
included top-secret NSA hacking tools that two months ago were
offered for sale on the internet. nyti.ms/2dBh8dD
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)