Oct 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tesla Motors Inc said it would equip all of its new vehicles with technology that enables fully autonomous driving, but would not activate the system until it undergoes further testing. In a blog post, the maker of electric cars said the new hardware included cameras, sensors and radars that allow the vehicles to operate without a human driver. nyti.ms/2dp7Lz7

- Airbnb said on Wednesday it was willing to crack down on individuals in New York City who rent out multiple homes, bowing to pressure from politicians and tenants' rights groups who say the company has worsened affordable housing issues in the city. nyti.ms/2dp6E2j

- Steven Cohen, a billionaire-investor barred from managing money for others, is one step closer to making his return to the hedge fund industry. Cohen, whose former hedge fund pleaded guilty to insider trading charges, has confirmed that a new investment firm he opened this year will probably begin raising money from outside investors in early 2018. nyti.ms/2ea1mt2

- Investigators pursuing what they believe to be the largest case of mishandling classified documents in the history of United States have found that the huge trove of stolen documents in the possession of a National Security Agency contractor included top-secret NSA hacking tools that two months ago were offered for sale on the internet. nyti.ms/2dBh8dD (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)