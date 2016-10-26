FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 26
October 26, 2016 / 4:30 AM / 10 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Alphabet Inc said on Tuesday that it was curbing the expansion of its high-speed fiber optic internet network and reducing staff in the unit responsible for the work. Alphabet did not provide an exact number for the jobs that will be cut. nyti.ms/2fe7bow

- On Tuesday, Judge Charles Breyer of the United States District Court in San Francisco gave final approval to an agreement calling for Volkswagen AG to spend $10 billion to buy back or fix those cars, whose diesel engines were equipped with software enabling the vehicles to pass emissions tests while spewing out far more pollutants than allowed during real-world driving. nyti.ms/2fe8fZe

- Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the beleaguered Italian lender, said on Tuesday that it would slash jobs, close branches and sell some businesses as it seeks to convince investors to back its plan to raise new capital. nyti.ms/2fe2wTo

- Stanley Silverstein, who designed fashionable but affordable shoes that helped Nina Footwear, the company he founded with his brother, become a force in the international women's footwear industry, died on Thursday in Manhasset, New York. He was 91. nyti.ms/2fe5E1H (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
