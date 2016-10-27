FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 27
October 27, 2016 / 4:30 AM / 10 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Microsoft Corp, based in Redmond, Washington, on Wednesday, unveiled a desktop personal computer that turns into a digital drafting table. Surface Studio, as the new device is called, is the company's first desktop PC, and a reminder of Microsoft's growing presence in the hardware side of the industry that it once left entirely to its partners. nyti.ms/2dMDp4P

- The makers of the Auvi-Q, an EpiPen alternative taken off the market last year, announced on Wednesday that they would bring it back in 2017. The move is certain to be welcomed by many patients and lawmakers, who have denounced the rising price of EpiPens and the lack of strong competition. nyti.ms/2dME86b

- This week Bank of America Corp, MasterCard Inc and several financial start-ups announced new tools - known as chatbots - that will allow customers to ask questions about their financial accounts, initiate transactions and get financial advice via text messages or services like Facebook Messenger and Amazon's Echo tower. nyti.ms/2dMCOQR (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
