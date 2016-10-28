PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 28

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal officials approved broad new privacy rules on Thursday that prevent companies like AT&T Inc and Comcast Corp from collecting and giving out digital information about individuals - such as the websites they visited and the apps they used - in a move that creates landmark protections for internet users. nyti.ms/2dRqCy6

- Apple Inc on Thursday showed off new MacBook Pros that feature the Touch Bar, a touch-screen strip at the top of the keyboard that changes to display functions specific to the app being used. The company also added its Touch ID function to the power button of the computers, allowing users to unlock the device or buy something with Apple Pay with the touch of a finger. nyti.ms/2dRmvlM

- Carlyle Group told investors this week that it was pivoting away from its hedge fund investments, once worth $15 billion. Carlyle co-founder, William E. Conway Jr. said the firm's performance in hedge funds did not meet the expectations of its investors. nyti.ms/2dRnW3x

- Federal prosecutors brought charges on Thursday against dozens of people accused of taking part in a giant international crime ring that relied on Indian telephone call centers to bilk thousands of Americans out of more than $300 million. nyti.ms/2dRofvb

- The New York City Council voted unanimously on Thursday to give freelance workers a set of protections against wage theft that are believed to be the first of their kind in the country. nyti.ms/2dRqheJ (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)