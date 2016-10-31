Oct 31 The following are the top stories on the
- Japan's three largest shipping companies agreed to merge
their container businesses, as the industry struggles with
overcapacity and weakened trade around the world. nyti.ms/2fvge4w
- The European Union and Canada signed a far-reaching trade
agreement on Sunday that commits them to opening their markets
to greater competition, after overcoming a last-minute political
obstacle that reflected the growing skepticism toward
globalization in much of the developed world. nyti.ms/2eSNIpV
- Google is locked in a six-year battle with Europe's
antitrust officials. And the stakes for both sides are getting
higher. nyti.ms/2fv9682
- Consolidated Edison plans to ask state regulators
this week for permission to install solar panels on some of its
buildings in the city and to share the benefits with needy
customers. nyti.ms/2fvaVlJ
