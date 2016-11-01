PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 1

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tech billionaire Peter Thiel, addressing journalists in Washington, denounced Donald Trump's comments about women, and took aim at Silicon Valley, adding that he is voting for Trump due to the failure of the country's leadership. nyti.ms/2f6z3bf

- The FBI began loading a trove of emails belonging to a top aide to Hillary Clinton into a special computer program that would allow bureau analysts to determine whether they contain classified information, law enforcement officials said. nyti.ms/2estfHL

- CNN has severed ties with Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, after hacked emails from WikiLeaks showed that she shared questions for CNN-sponsored candidate events in advance with friends on Hillary Clinton's campaign. nyti.ms/2dX0vL1

- Viacom Inc on Monday named Robert Bakish its acting chief executive, effective November 15. Bakish, who started at Viacom in 1987, most recently served as chief executive of the company's international unit. nyti.ms/2dWYlLr

- Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Monday that he would serve an additional year as head of the central bank and step down in June 2019. nyti.ms/2f7tSIs

- The $25 billion deal between CenturyLink Inc and Level 3 Communications Inc would make the combined company the second-largest provider of communications to business in the United States, after AT&T Inc. nyti.ms/2f3AyJq