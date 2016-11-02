FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 2
November 2, 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- In the latest hit to the bank, Wells Fargo and Co has agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that accused the bank of overcharging hundreds of thousands of homeowners for appraisals ordered after the homeowners defaulted on their mortgage loans. nyti.ms/2ftpVRC

- Airbnb on Tuesday avoided a potential class-action lawsuit by customers who accused hosts of racial discrimination when a federal judge ruled that the company's arbitration policy prohibited its users from suing. nyti.ms/2e0AiLC

- Teneo, the corporate consulting firm with ties to the Clintons, filed papers to sue Ed Rollins, a Republican strategist and chairman of a Donald Trump super PAC, for defamation and breach of contract over comments made about the firm in recent days. nyti.ms/2ec3iLL

- African-Americans are failing to vote at the robust levels they did four years ago in several states that could help decide the presidential election, creating a vexing problem for Hillary Clinton as she clings to a deteriorating lead over Donald Trump with election day just a week away. nyti.ms/2ey0fyt

- Unifor, Canada's largest private sector union, reached a tentative agreement with the Ford Motor Co of Canada early Tuesday, concluding contract talks with the three Detroit-based automakers. nyti.ms/2eZxM5m

- Meeting reporters, President Bashar al-Assad of Syria said his country's social fabric was "better than before" the war, and rejected political changes until government forces had prevailed. nyti.ms/2evOOaF

Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
