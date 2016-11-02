Nov 2 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- In the latest hit to the bank, Wells Fargo and Co
has agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit
that accused the bank of overcharging hundreds of thousands of
homeowners for appraisals ordered after the homeowners defaulted
on their mortgage loans. nyti.ms/2ftpVRC
- Airbnb on Tuesday avoided a potential class-action lawsuit
by customers who accused hosts of racial discrimination when a
federal judge ruled that the company's arbitration policy
prohibited its users from suing. nyti.ms/2e0AiLC
- Teneo, the corporate consulting firm with ties to the
Clintons, filed papers to sue Ed Rollins, a Republican
strategist and chairman of a Donald Trump super PAC, for
defamation and breach of contract over comments made about the
firm in recent days. nyti.ms/2ec3iLL
- African-Americans are failing to vote at the robust levels
they did four years ago in several states that could help decide
the presidential election, creating a vexing problem for Hillary
Clinton as she clings to a deteriorating lead over Donald Trump
with election day just a week away. nyti.ms/2ey0fyt
- Unifor, Canada's largest private sector union, reached a
tentative agreement with the Ford Motor Co of Canada early
Tuesday, concluding contract talks with the three Detroit-based
automakers. nyti.ms/2eZxM5m
- Meeting reporters, President Bashar al-Assad of Syria said
his country's social fabric was "better than before" the war,
and rejected political changes until government forces had
prevailed. nyti.ms/2evOOaF
