- U.S. President Barack Obama implied that the decision by James Comey, the FBI chief, to announce the discovery of new emails possibly related to the Hillary Clinton case had violated investigative norms. nyti.ms/2efySYU

- On Wednesday, Gawker Media capitulated, settling with former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, for $31 million, according to court documents, and bringing to a close a multi-year dispute that stripped the company of much that once defined it. nyti.ms/2fjKNG9

- U.S. President Barack Obama, in his first remarks on the violent standoff over an oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota, called on both sides to show restraint and revealed that the Army Corps of Engineers was considering an alternative route for the project. nyti.ms/2epQbtB

- A former fund manager at BlackRock Inc pleaded guilty to insider trading charges in a London court on Wednesday, the British authorities said. nyti.ms/2fgIdm2

- Chip maker Broadcom Ltd said on Wednesday that it had agreed to acquire Brocade Communications Systems Inc , a maker of routers, switches and other computer networking equipment, for $5.5 billion in cash. nyti.ms/2epMbJG

