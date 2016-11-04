PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 4

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Three U.S. senators asked for data on forms filed by Wells Fargo and Co, which former employees say contained negative comments as retaliation against whistle-blowers. nyti.ms/2fkyaMu

- The British government's plan for leaving the European Union was thrown into uncertainty on Thursday after the High Court ruled that parliament must give its approval before the process can begin. nyti.ms/2fn4P2A

- Federal prosecutors have brought eight fraud charges against Jeffry Hill, a former Napa Valley winemaker and vineyard manager who had been accused of stealing grapes and deceiving customers about the source and type of grapes in the wines he sold. nyti.ms/2fJLJb1

- Egypt's central bank on Thursday said it would soon allow the country's currency to trade freely, part of a broader effort to save a free-falling economy and combat an increasingly prevalent black market for American dollars. nyti.ms/2eFxT5p

- Google responded on Thursday to two European antitrust charges, saying that its services helped consumers, advertisers and even some competitors find the digital information they seek online. nyti.ms/2eFvs2U

- Hillary Clinton still holds a slight edge over Donald Trump, according to the latest New York Times/CBS News poll, but many voters doubt that either candidate can unite the country. nyti.ms/2fyc1xS