Nov 4 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Three U.S. senators asked for data on forms filed by Wells
Fargo and Co, which former employees say contained
negative comments as retaliation against whistle-blowers. nyti.ms/2fkyaMu
- The British government's plan for leaving the European
Union was thrown into uncertainty on Thursday after the High
Court ruled that parliament must give its approval before the
process can begin. nyti.ms/2fn4P2A
- Federal prosecutors have brought eight fraud charges
against Jeffry Hill, a former Napa Valley winemaker and vineyard
manager who had been accused of stealing grapes and deceiving
customers about the source and type of grapes in the wines he
sold. nyti.ms/2fJLJb1
- Egypt's central bank on Thursday said it would soon allow
the country's currency to trade freely, part of a broader effort
to save a free-falling economy and combat an increasingly
prevalent black market for American dollars. nyti.ms/2eFxT5p
- Google responded on Thursday to two European antitrust
charges, saying that its services helped consumers, advertisers
and even some competitors find the digital information they seek
online. nyti.ms/2eFvs2U
- Hillary Clinton still holds a slight edge over Donald
Trump, according to the latest New York Times/CBS News poll, but
many voters doubt that either candidate can unite the country. nyti.ms/2fyc1xS
(Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)