Nov 7 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The investigation into emissions fraud at Volkswagen
reached the very top of the company on Sunday after
the carmaker said that the chairman of the supervisory board,
Hans Dieter Pötsch, is suspected by German prosecutors of
violating securities laws. nyti.ms/2fufGcH
- The FBI director, James Comey, told Congress on Sunday
that he had seen no evidence in a recently discovered trove of
emails to change his conclusion that Hillary Clinton should face
no charges over her handling of classified information. nyti.ms/2fu7xVs
- Against a backdrop of rising political acrimony, Theresa
May, the British prime minister, warned critics on Sunday not to
thwart her timetable for withdrawal from the European Union. nyti.ms/2fucnST
- Dentsu Inc, Japan's largest advertising agency,
said its offices were raided by the Labor Ministry on Monday. nyti.ms/2fuk6QN
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)