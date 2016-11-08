FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 8
November 8, 2016 / 5:35 AM / 10 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Banks like Citigroup and Wells Fargo of the United States, TD Bank of Canada and Mizuho of Japan have come under fire for their role in bankrolling the North Dakota oil pipeline. nyti.ms/2fbsVjP

- A federal jury on Monday ordered Rolling Stone and one of its writers to pay $3 million in damages to a University of Virginia administrator over a discredited article two years ago about a supposed gang rape at the university. nyti.ms/2fbqnSQ

-In one of President Obama's last major healthcare initiatives, the administration is stepping up enforcement of laws that require equal insurance coverage for mental and physical illnesses. nyti.ms/2fbtN8n

-On Monday, China passed a law to help cyberattacks and help prevent acts of terrorism, after business groups around the world petitioned for the Chinese government to rethink the proposed law which would hurt foreign companies. nyti.ms/2fbErf5

Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru

