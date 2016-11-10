FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 10
#Funds News
November 10, 2016 / 5:05 AM / 10 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The State of New Jersey moved on Wednesday to take control of Atlantic City, having lost patience with the financially troubled gambling resort's inability to pay its bills. nyti.ms/2fEcbQU

- Yahoo employees were aware in 2014 that a hacker backed by a foreign government had broken into its network, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2fE8jzw

- The Irish government on Wednesday filed an appeal seeking to stop efforts by European authorities to force Apple to pay the country $14.3 billion to cover what antitrust officials say are unpaid taxes. nyti.ms/2fEb8Ak

- Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday that it would add 84 partners, more than the 78 designated in 2014 but fewer than the 111 from six years ago. nyti.ms/2fE7KWa

- On Wednesday, Twitter said that Adam Bain, its chief operating officer, plans to leave the company. nyti.ms/2fE7MNM

Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
