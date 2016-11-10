BRIEF-Technip awarded umbilical supply contract in the USA
* Contract includes project management and manufacture of several kilometers of a static and dynamic unarmoured steel tube umbilical
Nov 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The State of New Jersey moved on Wednesday to take control of Atlantic City, having lost patience with the financially troubled gambling resort's inability to pay its bills. nyti.ms/2fEcbQU
- Yahoo employees were aware in 2014 that a hacker backed by a foreign government had broken into its network, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2fE8jzw
- The Irish government on Wednesday filed an appeal seeking to stop efforts by European authorities to force Apple to pay the country $14.3 billion to cover what antitrust officials say are unpaid taxes. nyti.ms/2fEb8Ak
- Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday that it would add 84 partners, more than the 78 designated in 2014 but fewer than the 111 from six years ago. nyti.ms/2fE7KWa
- On Wednesday, Twitter said that Adam Bain, its chief operating officer, plans to leave the company. nyti.ms/2fE7MNM
CHICAGO, Nov 9 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will boost its online inventory for Black Friday by more than half this year and make deals available on its website early Thanksgiving morning, as it pulls out all stops to grow online sales this holiday season.
FRANKFURT, Nov 10 Deutsche Telekom reported slightly better-than-expected third-quarter core profit on Thursday as its U.S. operations continued to grow.