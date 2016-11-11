FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 11
November 11, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 9 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President-elect Donald Trump has called human-caused climate change a "hoax." He has vowed to dismantle the Environmental Protection Agency "in almost every form." nyti.ms/2fidtTh

- Thousands of security forces were deployed on Thursday to keep the peace at India's banks, where crowds of people had formed lines in the early morning in a desperate attempt to change now-useless currency notes. nyti.ms/2fidp62

- For the second time in three months, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has forged a deal with developers and union construction officials to revive a program designed to create apartments for poor and working class in the city. nyti.ms/2fidaaR

- U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and President Barack Obama met for a 90-minute discussion in the Oval Office. nyti.ms/2fibI8t

- The surprising outcome of the U.S. election and the political chaos that it has triggered is proving to be a boon for Washington's lobbyists. nyti.ms/2fievPd

- In the republican establishment, Trump's opponents are gradually warming up to the idea of his upcmoming presidency. nyti.ms/2fieJG2

- A key trend in Tuesday's election stands out; myriad women - 53 percent of all white female voters - voted for Donald Trump. nyti.ms/2fid3fA

- Colorado-based Dixie Brands is hoping to navigate complex laws in multiple states to sell its marijuana-infused edibles. nyti.ms/2fig4wf (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
