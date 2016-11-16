PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 16

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Congressional Republicans, donning "Make America Great Again" hats on Tuesday, celebrated their impending control of government. nyti.ms/2fXAHwK

- Security contractors recently discovered preinstalled software of China's Shanghai Adups Technology Company in some Android phones that monitors where users go, whom they talk to and what they write in text messages. nyti.ms/2fXEKJf

- Rudolph Giuliani, facing a flood of questions about whether his business dealings should disqualify him from being named President-elect Donald Trump's secretary of state, on Tuesday defended his lucrative 15 years in the private sector as a credential for the job. nyti.ms/2fXEVEp

- John Weinberg, a former corporate adviser at Goldman Sachs , is joining Evercore Partners as its executive chairman and chairman of its board. nyti.ms/2fXF6Q5

- Trump's transition was in disarray on Tuesday, marked by firings, infighting and revelations that American allies were blindly dialing in to Trump Tower to try to reach the soon-to-be-leader of the free world. nyti.ms/2fXzR2H

- The N.F.L. agreed not to push its teams to set minimum ticket prices on online ticket exchanges as part of a settlement with several state attorneys general. nyti.ms/2fXzwNF

- Office Depot, Mall of America and the electronics store HHGregg have all announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving. Other retailers like Sears will open fewer stores, and of the locations that do open, many will have shorter hours. nyti.ms/2fXCTnI (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)