PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 18

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Andrew Davenport, the chief executive of the mail-order pharmacy Philidor Rx Services, and Gary Tanner, an executive at Valeant Pharmaceuticals International have been charged with multiple counts of fraud and conspiracy. nyti.ms/2fBF7uv

- President-elect Donald Trump has offered the post of national security adviser to retired intelligence officer Michael Flynn. nyti.ms/2fBFu8n

- In his strongest public comments since the election, President Barack Obama on Thursday sharply criticized the spread of fake news online and said that Trump would not remain in office for long if he failed to take the job seriously. nyti.ms/2fBNTZz

- Trump met with the prime minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, in New York on Thursday as the president-elect continued his fitful adjustment to the protocols of high-level diplomacy. nyti.ms/2fBTwqy

- Airbnb said on Thursday that it is expanding beyond its core short-term rental business, which faces pushback from local governments around the world, to become a fuller service travel agency. nyti.ms/2fBNEOf

- McDonald's said on Thursday it would expand its digital self-serve ordering stations and table service to all of its 14,000 American restaurants. nyti.ms/2fBNPZV

- Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of Trump, has spoken to a lawyer about the possibility of joining the new administration, a move that could violate federal anti-nepotism law and risk legal challenges and political backlash. nyti.ms/2fBLtKx

- With the election now in the rearview mirror, Bloomberg has decided to terminate its daily politics show "With All Due Respect" hosted by the political journalists John Heilemann and Mark Halperin and refocus its Bloomberg Politics team, according to a staff memo on Thursday. nyti.ms/2fBOEBY (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)