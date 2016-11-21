PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 21

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- After accusations that the spread of fake news on Facebook may have affected the outcome of the presidential election, Mark Zuckerberg published a detailed post describing ways the company was considering dealing with the problem. He said the company's news feed team was looking into better automated detection tools including third-party verification services, and simpler ways for users to flag suspicious content. nyti.ms/2gtUpTm

- World Health Organisation said remaining hospitals on the rebel-held side of Aleppo, Syria, have been badly damaged and forced to stop providing care amid an intensifying bombardment. Bombs launched by the Syrian government over the past three days seriously damaged two general hospitals that were providing trauma care in the war zone and hit the only children's hospital. nyti.ms/2gtPp19

- Transition officials said President-elect Donald Trump's wife, Melania, and their 10-year-old son, Barron, will not immediately move to the White House after Trump takes office in January, out of concern for uprooting Barron in the middle of the school year. nyti.ms/2gu1Cmc