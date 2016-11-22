PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 22

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Exxon Mobil, which has been accused of scheming to pay surrogates to deny the threat of climate change, is trying to turn the tables by calling its opponents the real conspirators. It is fighting state attorneys general, journalists and environmental groups in an all-out campaign to defend its image. nyti.ms/2gwSdKH

- Donald Trump's charitable foundation will not be paying any of the $25 million settlement to resolve a series of lawsuits concerning Trump University. Representatives for Trump sent a letter on Friday to Eric Schneiderman, the New York State attorney general, stating that no funding for the settlement would come from "any charitable foundation or other charitable entity." nyti.ms/2gwWga9

- Facebook owned Instagram is rolling out two more new features. The company is unveiling one feature focused on live video and one on ephemeral messaging. The new features thrust Instagram more directly into competition with Twitter and into a heightened rivalry with Snap. nyti.ms/2gwWYUy