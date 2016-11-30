PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 30

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Steven Mnuchin, a financier with deep roots on Wall Street and in Hollywood, is expected to be named Donald Trump's Treasury secretary as soon as Wednesday. nyti.ms/2gikMuK

- Uber, at the European Court of Justice, defended itself by asserting that it was helping to bolster Europe's digital economy, in a long-awaited hearing to decide how the ride-hailing service should be able to operate across the region. Uber's legal challenge in Europe represents a direct attack on how Uber operates in the region. nyti.ms/2giot3x

- President-elect Donald Trump proposed that Americans who protest government policies by burning the flag could lose their citizenship - meaning, among other things, their right to vote - as punishment. nyti.ms/2giounT

- Intel, Delphi Automotive and Mobileye plan to collaborate in an alliance in which Intel will provide specialized computer chips to Delphi, an auto supplier, and Mobileye, which specializes in vision systems that have been used in some of the autonomous-driving systems made by Tesla. Delphi and Mobileye would begin using the Core i7 Intel chip, and later would use a more powerful and unnamed processor to be unveiled in a few weeks. nyti.ms/2gipfgE

- - President-elect Donald Trump and Mike Pence, Indiana's governor and the vice president-elect, plan to appear at Carrier's Indianapolis factory on Thursday to announce a deal with the company to keep roughly 1,000 jobs in the state. nyti.ms/2gii1JF

- In a decision that will prompt showdowns with environmentalists, indigenous groups and some political allies, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau approved the expansion of a pipeline linking the oil sands in Alberta to a tanker port in British Columbia. nyti.ms/2gijq2M (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)