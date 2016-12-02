PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 2

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President-elect Donald Trump said he chose James Mattis, a hard-charging retired general who led a Marine division to Baghdad during the 2003 invasion of Iraq, to serve as his secretary of defense. nyti.ms/2gtd6FI

- Three months after one of its rockets exploded on a launchpad, SpaceX hopes to resume launching in a couple of weeks. Iridium Communications, which provides communications services through a constellation of over 60 satellites, said it was aiming to launch the first batch of its next-generation satellites on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Dec. 16. nyti.ms/2gtdZhw

- Howard Schultz, the visionary leader of Starbucks , said on he would step down as chief executive next year. He will be succeeded by his close friend Kevin Johnson, the company's current president and a longtime Starbucks board member. Schultz has made Starbucks a vocal part of the national conversation on issues like gun violence, gay rights, race relations, veterans rights and student debt. nyti.ms/2gt1Ity

- The governor of Mexico's central bank, Agustín Carstens, said he would leave his position next July, adding to the uncertainty that has rattled the country's economy since the election U.S. election. He will leave the Bank of Mexico to lead the Bank for International Settlements, a financial institution based in Basel, Switzerland. nyti.ms/2gt7afW (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)