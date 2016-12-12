FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 12
#Funds News
December 12, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 8 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Middle-class Chinese are using new technology to move their wealth out of the country and into American investments, from San Francisco to New York. nyti.ms/2hknwpl

- Boeing Co announced a $16.6 billion deal on Sunday to sell planes to Iran, which for decades had been economically blacklisted by the United States. The company, instead, chose to emphasize how many jobs the sale would support. nyti.ms/2hkeJGR

- Rex Tillerson, Exxon Mobil's chief executive and a secretary of state candidate, has a relationship with Russia that could be both a strength and his Achilles' heel. nyti.ms/2gqSmLf

- President-elect Donald Trump, defending his recent phone call with Taiwan's president, asserted in an interview broadcast on Sunday that the United States was not bound by the 'One China' policy, the 44-year diplomatic understanding that underpins America's relationship with its biggest rival. nyti.ms/2gC7Ejy

- A Massachusetts start-up is part of a new wave of efforts in the United States, Europe and Asia to improve battery technologies as consumers demand more from phones and cars. nyti.ms/2hetxX3 (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
