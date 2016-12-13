Dec 13 The following are the top stories on the
- President-elect Donald Trump settled on Rex Tillerson, the
chief executive of Exxon Mobil, to be his secretary of
state, transition officials said. In naming him, the
president-elect is dismissing bipartisan concerns that
Tillerson, the globe-trotting leader of an energy giant, has a
too-cozy relationship with Vladimir Putin, the president of
Russia. nyti.ms/2gBx7vh
- Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the
International Monetary Fund, went on trial in Paris on Monday,
facing criminal charges that when she was France's finance
minister, her negligence resulted in the misuse of hundreds of
millions of euros in public money. nyti.ms/2gU8KFj
- A business tax overhaul championed by a Berkeley professor
could advance President-elect Donald Trump's job-creation agenda
without tariffs or presidential deal-making. nyti.ms/2guYJx5
- President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that the cost
of building the military's next-generation fighter jet, the F-35
Joint Strike Fighter, had spiraled "out of control", and he
vowed to save billions of dollars on military programs once he
enters office next month. nyti.ms/2hyji0y
- In a sign of widening fallout from Wells Fargo's sales
scandal, Prudential Financial Inc said it was suspending
sales of its life insurance policies through Wells Fargo & Co
until it completed an investigation into the bank's
sales tactics. nyti.ms/2gG5jnP
- Donald Trump officially asked Goldman Sachs Group Inc
President and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn to serve
as director of his National Economic Council, removing a crucial
impediment for Goldman's next generation of leaders. nyti.ms/2gBHXBf
- Boeing Co announced a $16.6 billion deal to sell
planes to Iran, which for decades had been economically
blacklisted by the United States. The company instead chose to
emphasize how many jobs the sale would support. nyti.ms/2hodXWi
- Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft Corp, has
started a fund to invest in energy research to reduce the causes
of climate change, work that would build on efforts that may be
threatened by a Trump administration. nyti.ms/2hyjjBN
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)