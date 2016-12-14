FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 14
December 14, 2016 / 6:22 AM / 8 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Rex Tillerson, Secretary of State nominee and Exxon Mobil Corp's chief, has extensive international business experience and argued for gay rights, but is a target of environmentalists. nyti.ms/2gYIREb

- Google's parent company, Alphabet, said on Tuesday that its autonomous vehicle project was spinning off from its research lab X and would operate as a stand-alone company under the name Waymo. nyti.ms/2hv96mL

- Lidia Curanaj, now a Fox 5 reporter whose legal name is Lidija Ujkic, filed a 28-page discrimination and hostile work environment suit against the 21st Century Fox, in which she said Roger Ailes harassed her when she was applying for a job at Fox News. nyti.ms/2hrHaT2

- After waging an 18-month assault on the Republican establishment, President-elect Donald Trump changed course and enlisted the party's high priests of foreign policy to help him win the confirmation of Rex Tillerson as secretary of state. nyti.ms/2hM4o2U

- A group of financial investors on Wednesday offered as much as $5.5 billion for Tatts Group, the Australian gambling operator. The investors include Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, the giant American private equity group. nyti.ms/2htIzWC

- President-elect Donald Trump plans to name Rick Perry, the former governor of Texas, to lead the Energy Department, an agency far more devoted to national security and basic science than to the extraction of fossil fuels that is Perry's expertise. nyti.ms/2gGIeTJ (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
