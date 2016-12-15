PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 15

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Yahoo Inc, already reeling from its September disclosure that 500 million user accounts had been hacked in 2014, disclosed Wednesday that a different attack in 2013 compromised more than 1 billion accounts. The two attacks are the largest known security breaches of one company's computer network. nyti.ms/2hQbcMV

- The U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate Wednesday for just the second time since the financial crisis of 2008, saying the American economy is expanding at a healthy pace and setting itself up as a counterweight to President-elect Donald Trump's push for considerably faster growth. nyti.ms/2hvQwNM

- President-elect Donald Trump met with Jeff Bezos of Amazon.com Inc and Timothy Cook of Apple Inc, among other tech leaders, in a surprisingly genial gathering. nyti.ms/2gNeRO3

- Fox News named Kevin Lord as the new head of human resources in the aftermath of a sexual harassment scandal that led to the ousting of the network's chairman and exposed a culture of inappropriate behavior toward women. nyti.ms/2hQc6ZZ

- Exxon Mobil Corp wasted no time in announcing on Wednesday that Darren Woods, the company president, would succeed Rex Tillerson as chairman and chief executive now that Tillerson has been nominated to head the State Department. nyti.ms/2hHyclh

- Warner Bros streamlined its film operation on Wednesday, consolidating filmmaking power under Toby Emmerich and parting ways with Greg Silverman, a move that comes after a highly profitable but creatively inconsistent stretch for the studio. nyti.ms/2hvStd2

- Uber made a big splash in its hometown on Wednesday when it started offering self-driving car service to passengers here, making San Francisco the second city in the world where the ride-hailing company provides autonomous vehicles for public use. nyti.ms/2hyatAP (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)