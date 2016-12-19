FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 19
#Market News
December 19, 2016 / 5:32 AM / 8 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Finland will soon hand out cash to 2,000 jobless people, free of bureaucracy or limits on side earnings. The idea, universal basic income, is gaining traction worldwide. nyti.ms/2hXQY82

- Vine, the app owned by Twitter Inc, will not survive but a new, pared-down version in January will allow users to share short videos to that social network. nyti.ms/2hXWiIx

- David Yurman, the New York-based jewelry brand, is tapping into social philanthropy through a holiday advertising campaign. nyti.ms/2hY5U64

- Snapchat is treating celebrities like everyday users, while most of the other social networking services court and elevate them. nyti.ms/2hXZ4gT

Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
