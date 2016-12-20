FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 20
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
World
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 20, 2016 / 5:57 AM / 8 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp, which led a $1.2 billion investment in OneWeb, a maker of satellites for internet access, said it was continuing to invest in new technology and supporting job creation in the United States. nyti.ms/2hOSzMY

- U.S. federal agency National Transportation Safety Board asked technology companies to add the locations of grade crossings into digital maps and to provide alerts for drivers. nyti.ms/2hOUZLw

- International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde was found guilty on charges of misusing public funds during her time as France's finance minister. nyti.ms/2hP1U7G

- A founder of the hedge fund, Platinum Partners, and six others were charged in what federal prosecutors said was a scheme that over-valued the assets and misrepresented their performance. nyti.ms/2hP3WVj

- Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech at the University of Baltimore underscored the central bank's satisfaction with an economic expansion that is in its eighth year. nyti.ms/2hP2LW4 (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.