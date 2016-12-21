Dec 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Brazilian companies Odebrecht SA and Braskem SA , which were under investigation on bribery charges both in the United States and abroad, are expected to reach a settlement and could pay a total of $3 billion, with the bulk likely to go to Brazil. nyti.ms/2hTs0pV

- Adam Messinger, Twitter Inc's chief technology officer, said in a Twitter message on Tuesday that he was leaving the company. His departure follows that of Adam Bain, Twitter's chief operating officer, who exited last month. nyti.ms/2hTk6wZ

- Volkswagen AG agreed on Tuesday to buy back or fix the remaining diesel cars caught up in its emissions cheating scandal, at an expected cost of about $1 billion, in what has become one of the United States' largest consumer class-action settlements ever. nyti.ms/2hTel2c

- Nielsen Holdings Plc, a ratings and consumer-research company that has been struggling to adapt to a changing media landscape, announced Tuesday that it was buying Gracenote, a specialist in entertainment data, from Tribune Media Co for $560 million. nyti.ms/2hTgQ4D