8 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 27
December 27, 2016 / 5:50 AM / 8 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President-elect Donald Trump has said he would like to create a "tax holiday" so that American companies can bring back profit that was generated overseas at a lower rate. However, corporate boards and executives may have different ideas. nyti.ms/2hIXThH

- Undeterred by a resounding defeat at the United Nations, Israel's government said Monday that it would move ahead with thousands of new homes in disputed areas and warned nations against further action. nyti.ms/2ic3QHD

- When President-elect Donald Trump chose Representative Tom Price of Georgia to be his health and human services secretary, the American Medical Association swiftly endorsed the selection of one of its own. nyti.ms/2iya4Ow

- President Barack Obama expressed confidence that, if he had run for a third term, he would have defeated Donald Trump, according to an interview released Monday with David Axelrod, his friend and former adviser. nyti.ms/2ilcjWa

- An Indonesian court has ruled that the blasphemy trial of the minority Christian Governor of the country's capital, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, will proceed. nyti.ms/2hirRrJ

- Britney Spears and Sony Music Entertainment were the targets of a Twitter hoax on Monday morning. The Sony Music Global Twitter account had several tweets announcing that Spears had died; they were later deleted. nyti.ms/2ilOpJX (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)

