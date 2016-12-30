FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 30
#Market News
December 30, 2016 / 5:09 AM / 8 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Obama struck back at Russia on Thursday for its efforts to influence the 2016 election, ejecting 35 suspected Russian intelligence operatives from the United States and imposing sanctions on Russia's two leading intelligence services. nyti.ms/2hSxPRo

- President-elect Donald Trump edged away on Thursday from his dismissive stance on American assessments of Russian hacking, saying he would meet with intelligence officials next week "to be updated on the facts" after the Obama administration announced sanctions against Moscow. nyti.ms/2ijFPvJ

- A cease-fire between Syria's government and the weakened rebel forces arrayed against it took effect early Friday, but violations were reported within hours. nyti.ms/2ie0R0X

- China's Ministry of Public Security opened the line last month to answer questions about the new law regulating foreign nonprofit organizations, which takes effect on Sunday. But this week and last, calls went unanswered, exemplifying the uncertainty that still surrounds the law, raising concern among thousands of nongovernmental organizations about their ability to continue their work in the new year. nyti.ms/2iL9Fwj

- The auto-parts maker Takata is nearing a sweeping settlement with federal prosecutors over airbags that can violently explode, according to two people briefed on the discussions. nyti.ms/2inVhcG

- An Argentine court reopened an investigation on Thursday into accusations that former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner sought a secret deal with Iran in connection with the 1994 bombing of a Jewish center in Buenos Aires. nyti.ms/2hy88ba

Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru

