8 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 3
January 3, 2017 / 5:08 AM / 8 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Anshu Jain, who was forced to step down from the top job at Deutsche Bank after a series of regulatory mishaps, will join the private trading firm Cantor Fitzgerald this month as group president. nyti.ms/2ixkuis

- After the explosion in September of one of its rockets, SpaceX is now ready to get back into the business of sending payloads to space, the company announced on Monday, with its next rocket headed to orbit as soon as Sunday. In a statement, SpaceX said that an investigation had determined the likely cause: an unexpected interplay of supercold helium and oxygen with carbon fibers and aluminum. nyti.ms/2iske6h

- F. Ross Johnson, who as chief executive of RJR Nabisco instigated an era-defining takeover struggle that was chronicled in film and a best-selling book and made him a symbol of corporate greed, died on Thursday at his home in Jupiter, Florida. He was 85. nyti.ms/2iCQrsh

Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru

