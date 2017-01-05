FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 5
January 5, 2017 / 6:30 AM / 8 months ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc, complying with what it said was a request from Chinese authorities, removed news apps created by The New York Times from its app store in China late last month. nyti.ms/2iS9agQ

- Struggling with sagging sales over another crucial holiday shopping season, Macy's Inc announced on Wednesday that it was eliminating more than 10,000 jobs as part of a continuing plan to cut costs and close 100 stores. nyti.ms/2hUMHBj

- The digital publishing company Medium on Wednesday laid off 50 employees - a third of its staff - as part of a larger redefinition of its business model, its founder announced in a blog post. nyti.ms/2iKHKMk

- Genetic engineering start-up Synthego said Wednesday that it had raised $41 million in a new round of financing. The round includes the participation of Jennifer Doudna, the biochemist who helped discover the Crispr-Cas9 gene-editing technique that made altering DNA significantly easier. nyti.ms/2iDfAmm

- Hulu, one of several companies vying to create a lower-cost alternative to cable bundles, will include CBS when its streaming television service is unveiled this year, the company announced on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2j6OYqB

Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru

