PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 10

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Yahoo Inc said on Monday when its $4.8 billion deal to sell internet business to Verizon Communications Inc closes, it would rename itself "Altaba." And that more than half the company's board members - including Chief Executive Marissa Mayer - would step down. nyti.ms/2iyGo40

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc announced on Monday that Elisha Wiesel would become the chief information officer, taking over from Martin Chavez, a prominent executive who pushed to make Goldman more of a forward-looking technology firm. nyti.ms/2iyEhx2

- UnitedHealth Group Inc, one of the largest and most diversified health insurance companies in the United States, said on Monday that it planned to buy Surgical Care Affiliates Inc, a chain of outpatient surgery centers, for about $2.3 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2017. nyti.ms/2iyHVHi

- McDonald's Corp said on Monday it would sell its businesses in mainland China and Hong Kong for $2.08 billion to Citic Ltd, a state-owned conglomerate, and the Carlyle Group Lp, a private equity firm. nyti.ms/2jnN3hu

- The company that serves as the back end for much Wall Street trading - the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, or DTCC - said on Monday it would replace one of its central databases, used by the largest banks in the world, with new software inspired by Bitcoin. The organization, based in New York, plays a role in recording and reporting nearly every stock and bond trade in the United States, as well as most valuable derivatives trades. nyti.ms/2jxvMqh (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)